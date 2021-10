Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 15:39 Hits: 7

The eloquent pianist used a work break imposed by pandemic to learn something new: stage directing, a skill set she put to use in creating a multimedia recital.

(Image credit: Maria Baranova/courtesy of Peak Performances)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/10/1044179072/pianist-simone-dinnerstein-multimedia-recital-director