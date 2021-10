Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 18:09 Hits: 6

"A lot of people also think that — listening to my music — I’m a sad, depressed person; that couldn’t be farther from the truth," singer says

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/olivia-rodrigo-heartbreak-songs-therapy-cbs-sunday-morning-1239965/