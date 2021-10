Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 08:49 Hits: 10

Researchers used algorithms to finish composing Beethoven's 10th Symphony. But can computer programs be as creative as human musicians?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/beethoven-s-last-symphony-finished-by-ai/a-59412362?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf