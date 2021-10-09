Geoff Tate Thrills The Crowd At Marquee Theater In Tempe, AZ

Articles

Geoff Tate storms the Marquee Theater with an amazing set and kick ass band. Tate is currently on tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the album Empire, released by his old band Queensrÿchein 1990. Tate and his incredible band perform two albums in their entirety, Rage for Order and Empire, with an extra bonus for the encore. This show is over two hours long and really gives the fans their money’s worth — a must see if you’re a Tate and/or a Queensrÿchefollower. Warm up band Empire of Dezire started things off to warm the crowd with powerful vocals from Tulin Howey, and seemed to be a good fit for the night’s line-up. Kurt Deimer was next, and it was fun to watch the way he won over the crowd, who observed the top hat, leathered-out rocker not knowing what to think. Joined by guitarist Phil X (Bon Jovi), the two had the crowd eating out of their hand.

Geoff Tate performs on Oct. 4, 2021, in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Scuteri)

Tate started the show covering Rage for Order, Queensrÿche’ssecond studio album released in 1986, singing every song in a row as it is on the album. This older of the two albums seemed to warm up the crowd, many just watching and singing along with Geoff and his hard-working band that didn’t slow down from beginning to end. Guitarist’s Alex Hart and Kieran Robertson just crushed it, going back and forth, the energy and chemistry amazing to watch. The two of these guys just get it, playing for and to the fans is just another reason to see this show. Geoff and his band took a well-deserved break after finishing off RFO. Empire was next, but this time, there was a little different response from the crowd.

The second set, or the next album brought most folks to their feet, singing the words to the entire album, dancing and a little more active — proving neither Tate nor his followers are going to slow down any time soon. One of the things that surprised me was the energy and sound from the frontman that powered some of the best rock and roll of the ‘80s. Tate sounded great, while showcasing members of his band. Empire seemed to be a little more popular than RFO, with the band feeding off the crowd just as much as the crowd were feeding off them. Tate, with sunglasses, just has a way with pleasing the fans with his cool, smooth style that rivals none. After two hours of jam, they took one last, short break before returning to the stage to thank the house and play a couple more rockin’ tunes from the past. “Last Time in Paradise” and “Take Hold of the Flame” was a great encore and a great way to cap off a legendary night.

The loyal fans that follow Queensrÿche, this one’s for you. Strong as ever, Tate has put together a great band to show off his talents. I’m sure you have your favorite Queensrÿche or Tate solo tunes, but for him to perform these two albums back to back is pretty special. Check out his tour dates here.

Setlists:

First Set – Rage for Order

Walk in the Shadows I Dreamed in Infrared The Whisper Gonna Get Close to You The Killing Words Surgical Strike Neue Regel Chemical youth London Screaming in Digital I Will Remember

Second Set – Empire

Best I Can The Thin Line Jet City Woman Della Brown Another Rainy Night Empire Resistance Silent Lucidity Hand on Heart One and Only Anybody Listening?

Encore:

23. Last Time in Paradise

24. Take Hold of the Flame

