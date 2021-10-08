Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 22:08 Hits: 6

Robert Finley has announced additional upcoming fall tour dates that will include headline shows at venues across the US, including New York’s Mercury Lounge on October 18 and Philadelphia’s City Winery on October 19. Finley will also make a two-day festival appearance at Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival on October 16 & 17.

Finley also premiered a music video for “I Can Feel Your Pain,” a powerful soul ballad from his celebrated album Sharecropper’s Son, produced by Dan Auerbach and released earlier this year.

Speaking about the song, Finley commented, “‘I Can Feel Your Pain’ relates really to what is going on today. From people losing loved ones to the pandemic, all the marches going on, people being slaughtered by the police. Even if you don’t really know about the situation from a personal perspective you feel sympathy for that person who had to go through those things and this song is for them.”

Sharecroppers Son showcases Finley’s formidable vocals, which take center stage and encapsulate his remarkable life story and reflect on his childhood during the Jim Crow era south. Rooted in the classic sounds of southern soul, country and rhythm & blues, it features songwriting by Finley, Auerbach, Bobby Wood, and contributions from respected country songwriter, Pat McLaughlin. The album features an all-star band including guitar expertise from Auerbach himself, Kenny Brown, Russ Pahl and Billy Sanford. They are joined by other notables: Bobby Wood, Gene Chrisman, Nick Movshon, Eric Deaton, Dave Roe and Sam Bacco.

*Feature image credit: Alysse Gafkjen

The post Robert Finley Announces Fall 2021 Tour, Premieres ‘I Can Feel Your Pain’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/robert-finley-announces-fall-2021-tour-premieres-i-can-feel-your-pain/