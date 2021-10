Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 20:27 Hits: 6

The sophomore album from the Cuban artist is a wildly danceable collection of songs, including a collaboration with funk legend George Clinton and some family wisdom.

(Image credit: Fernanda De La Torre/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/08/1044099077/cimafunks-el-alimento-blends-afro-cuban-rhythms-with-classic-american-funk