Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song, ‘High and Lonesome’

Today sees the release of a new song from Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, “High and Lonesome,” from their upcoming album. Out November 19 via Rounder Records, Raise The Roof is the pair’s first offering in 14 years. 2007’s Raising Sand earned six Grammys, including Album and Record of the Year.

Raise The Roof honors their folk, blues, country and soul influences with refreshing renditions. “High and Lonesome” is the collection’s original written by Plant and T Bone Burnett, who makes his return as album’s producer. The remainder of the album contains deep cuts by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Calexico, and more. Recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, sessions for Raise The Roof began in late 2019 and finished just weeks before lockdown.

“High and Lonesome” is the second preview, following lead single “Can’t Let Go” — a take on the Randy Weeks/Lucinda Williams song.

Listen to Plant, Burnett, and Krauss in harmony and backed by drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, guitarist Marc Ribot, and pedal steel player Russel Pahl. In addition, Viktor Krauss on mellotron, Jeff Taylor on bass accordion, and Burnett on electric guitar and mellotron.

