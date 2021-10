Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 09:08 Hits: 9

In These Silent Days is the singer-songwriter's latest collaboration with twins Phil and Tim Hanseroth. The three have spent the past two decades winding their creative and personal lives together.

(Image credit: Neil Krug/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/08/1044006453/for-brandi-carlile-band-and-family-are-one-and-the-same