Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 17:39 Hits: 7

Colter Wall just set off a good dude alert. Trying to navigate the live music space though the COVID era has been harrowing enough with all the constant cancellations and postponements as waves come and go, and local officials and venues do their best to manage through the situation.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/colter-wall-proves-hes-a-good-dude-after-show-cancellations/