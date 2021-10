Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 16:06 Hits: 4

Nate Chinen remembers Newport Jazz impresario George Wein, who helped create the modern music festival but never lost his appetite for listening in small rooms and connecting at a human scale.

(Image credit: Jonathan Chimene/WBGO)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/07/1043780966/george-wein-remembrance-newport-jazz-festival