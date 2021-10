Articles

Published on Friday, 08 October 2021

West Australian songwriter Tanya Ransom has a brand new EP out called Breakdown To Breakthrough and today we’re featuring the title-track which possesses one of those magical choruses that lifts the song skyward, soaring on a beautiful melodic run. The art of doing that while singing about troubled times is what makes it that much …

