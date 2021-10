Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 01:15 Hits: 6

Part of what made Zach Bryan's story and career so intriguing was how it all blossomed while he was still in the military. That will remain an integral part of his narrative moving forward. But Saving Country Music has confirmed that at this point, Zach Bryan has left the Navy.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/done-w-navy-commitments-zach-bryan-hits-the-road-full-time/