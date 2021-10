Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 15:33 Hits: 2

Four young women of color founded the percussion quartet Recap in 2020. Their debut album is anchored by Hedera, a mesmerizing work for drums and voice.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/10/05/1043321523/recap-hedera