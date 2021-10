Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 10:16 Hits: 1

Long considered obsolete, film photography is experiencing a renaissance, especially among young people. And #filmisnotdead is also a social media trend.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/analog-photography-makes-a-comeback/a-59373991?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf