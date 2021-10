Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 11:10 Hits: 7

Every year, the Tiny Desk Contest attracts thousands of unsigned musicians from across the country. Yosmel Montejo impressed the judges with "La Caliente," a song that reflects on life in Cuba.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2021/10/03/1042299868/tiny-desk-contest-entrant-yosmel-montejo-has-a-message-for-his-community-go-for-