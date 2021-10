Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 08:55 Hits: 7

Karen Dalton, an enigmatic folk singer beloved by colleagues Bob Dylan and Phil Ochs, and idolized by followers like Nick Cave and Courtney Barnett, is the subject of a new documentary film.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/04/1032893527/new-documentary-remembers-the-tragic-life-of-folk-singer-karen-dalton