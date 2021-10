Articles

Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021

During his speech to the black tie National Cowboy & Western Heritage crowd, George Strait told a story about when he first signed a major label deal and landed in Nashville, and what MCA Records tried to get George Strait to do to make him more marketable.

