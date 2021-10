Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 17:35 Hits: 6

Arca invites listeners to once again dance to the sound of her delightfully chaotic pop universe — one where the streets run red with blood and fire threatens to consume all who dare to enter.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/10/01/1042390910/arca-incendio