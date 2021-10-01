Guy King Premieres Autobiographical Title Track, ‘Joy Is Coming’

Articles

Blues and jazz singer-guitarist Guy King is more than just his distinctive guitar techniques, which have been likened to another blues King (Albert, that is). On his new album, Joy Is Coming, King realizes an artistic breakthrough and sings soulful songs from the heart.

Seven of the tracks were co-written with author/songwriter David Ritz, whose first song ever written was Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing.” Joy is Coming is the product of their longtime collaborative chemistry that comes natural, as they write in the moment about real experiences and real feelings. With creative string arrangements and masterful guitar and vocals, this is an album everyone should add to their collection. Both lyrically and musically, Joy Is Coming marks a chapter of King’s autobiography. Each song expresses a deeply personal story and connection.

Recently, King released the singles “Devil’s Toy” (featuring the great Joe Bonamassa), “Choices,” and “Sanity.” Today, ABS is proud to present the title track from Joy Is Coming.

Of the track which King considers to be a fusion of rock, soul and R&B, he shares with ABS:

I wrote the song when my wife was pregnant with our first born daughter Rahel (she is the “Joy” I’m referring to in the song). I wrote it with legendary songwriter David Ritz, and the song also talks about the positivity and the good that is in all of us.

Joy is Coming, available on vinyl, CD, and download, was produced by Guy King and co-produced by guitar great Josh Smith. For the vinyl lovers, the vinyl is a “deluxe” edition that comes with a mp3 download card and an insert with song lyrics and poster.

