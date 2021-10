Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 08:01 Hits: 2

Traveling in a global pandemic can be challenging, but add the complications of strict travel rules resulting from Britain's split from the EU and things become really confusing and expensive. Susan Bonney-Cox reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/between-brexit-and-covid-19-the-hard-path-ahead-for-uk-tourism/a-59299390?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf