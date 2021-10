Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 09:01 Hits: 3

NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with WGBO jazz expert Nate Chinen about his interview with Lady Gaga about her new album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale.

(Image credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/01/1041913702/tony-bennett-and-lady-gagas-latest-and-likely-last-ring-a-ding