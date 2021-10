Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021

Known primarily for his southern-flavored operas, Floyd helped create an American opera vernacular. His 1955 hit Susannah won the New York Music Critics Circle Award and helped launch his career.

(Image credit: Scott Holstein /Tallahassee Magazine)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2021/09/30/532956991/carlisle-floyd-american-opera-composer-dead