Exclusive Video Premiere: Blues Rocker JD Simo Shares Single, ‘That’s When You Know That You’re Down’

Rather than simply roll up to those fabled crossroads of blues lore, JD Simo builds a bridge by hand. The Chicago-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer connects the missing link between Motown and Woodstock as he fuses fluid and fiery fretwork with vital and vulnerable vocals.

Logging hundreds of gigs annually, he has collaborated with Jack White, Tommy Emmanuel, Luther Dickinson, Blackberry Smoke, and more. Not to mention, he graced the bills of festivals, including Bonnaroo, Warren Haynes Christmas Jam, and Mountain Jam. Phil Lesh, iconic co-founder of The Grateful Dead, invited him to join Phil Lesh and Friends.

Meanwhile, JD’s 2019 solo album, Off At 11, incited fan fervor and tastemaker praise. Throughout 2019, he maximized rare time off to write what would become JD Simo. Returning home after 150 gigs, he worked out of a “funky little eight-track studio” in his house. When it came time to record, he sought out a co-producer for the first time. Enlisting Eddie Spear behind the board, he recorded the album to tape in just three days during January 2020.

And then, the pandemic hit. He spent lockdown playing virtually, and from there his third solo album, Mind Control, was born — the product of like-minded musicians using the creative process for therapy and the fun of playing music. The record was written and recorded by JD at the House of Grease, Nashville, TN.

ABS is proud to premiere the video for the second single from Mind Control. “That’s When You Know You’re Down” is a guitar-driven, blues-based psychedelic rocker that echoes the avant-garde sound of early Captain Beefheart — affording the listener imaginative thrills.

Of the song, JD shares with us:

I wrote “That’s When You Know You’re Down” late one night after to listening to a bunch of Captain Beefheart. It’s definitely got a lot of his influence. The riff itself is a take off of an old Magic Sam kind of thing. The song is a meld of those two worlds, I suppose. Love how it turned out!

JD will be taking to his second home, the road, by embarking on his 51 stop Fall/Winter nationwide tour. Dates below.

SEP 30 – THUMercury LoungeNew York, NY

OCT 1 – FRIBank of New HampshireConcord, NH

OCT 2 – SATNarrows Center For the ArtsFall River, MA

OCT 3 – SUNDaryl’s HousePawling, NY

OCT 5 – TUEThe Linda WAMC’s Performing Arts StudioAlbany, NY

OCT 6 – WEDBuffalo Iron WorksBuffalo, NY

OCT 7 – THUAbileneRochester, NY

OCT 8 – FRIKing of ClubsSyracuse, NY

OCT 9 – SATThunderbird CafePittsburgh, PA

OCT 10 – SUNThe King of ClubsColumbus, OH

OCT 12 – TUEGrand TheaterWausau, WI

OCT 13 – WEDShank HallMilwaukee, WI

OCT 14 – THUThe WashingtonBurlington, IA

OCT 15 – FRIJazz Up FrontBloomington, IL

OCT 16 – SATMartyrs’Chicago, IL

OCT 17 – SUNDakotaMinneapolis, MN

OCT 19 – TUEMagic BagFerndale, MI

OCT 20 – WEDBeachland BallroomCleveland, OH

OCT 21 – THUMotr PubCincinnati, OH

OCT 30 – SATHMAC Stage on HerrFairhope, AL

NOV 2 – TUEKnuckleheads SaloonKansas City, MO

NOV 4 – THULarimer LoungeDenver, CO

NOV 5 – FRIChipper’s College LanesFort Collins, CO

NOV 6 – SATThe Animas City TheatreDurango, CO

NOV 7 – SUNLaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM

NOV 9 – TUE191 TooleTucson, AZ

NOV 10 – WEDRhythm RoomPhoenix, AZ

NOV 11 – THUCoach House Concert HallSan Juan Capistrano, CA

NOV 12 – FRIThe SirenMorro Bay, CA

NOV 13 – SATThe MintLos Angeles, CA

NOV 14 – SUNSoda BarSan Diego, CA

NOV 16 – TUEFelton Music HallFelton, CA

NOV 17 – WEDCornerstone Craft Beer & Live MusicBerkeley, CA

NOV 18 – THUHumboldt BrewsArcata, CA

NOV 19 – FRIWow HallEugene, OR

NOV 20 – SATThe Jack London RevuePortland, OR

NOV 21 – SUNThe CrocodileSeattle, WA

JAN 7 – FRICity WineryNashville, TN

JAN 8 – SATRevolution Music RoomLittle Rock, AR

JAN 10 – MONBelle Isle Restaurant & Brewery

