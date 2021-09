Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 15:00 Hits: 1

Let Me Do One More, the latest from songwriter, engineer and producer Sarah Tudzin, is proof that ambition doesn't have to be serious and that moments of vulnerability can also make for hooky rippers.

(Image credit: Mariah Russek/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/30/1041837106/illuminati-hotties-dares-you-to-laugh