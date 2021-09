Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 17:49 Hits: 2

We're celebrating the legacy of Dr. Billy Taylor — with a look at his multifaceted career, his musical philosophy, and the impact he left.

(Image credit: Barbara Alper/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/30/1041875782/the-urban-griot-dr-billy-taylor-a-centennial-celebration