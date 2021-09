Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 18:33 Hits: 2

On Wednesday, Jamie Spears was suspended as his daughter's conservator. Is all the media attention, including three new Spears documentaries, still welcome?

(Image credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/30/1041885224/britney-spears-conservatorship-analysis