Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 22:27 Hits: 2

A Los Angeles judge has suspended Britney Spears' father as the conservator of her estate. The ruling is a victory for the singer, who pleaded in dramatic hearings that her father needed to be removed from the position.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/judge-suspends-britney-spears-father-as-singer-s-estate-conservator/a-59358388?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf