Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 22:28 Hits: 8

At a hearing Wednesday at Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda J. Penny suspended the pop star's father from controlling her financial affairs. Britney Spears has accused him of exploiting her.

(Image credit: Liz Baker/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/29/1041473650/britney-spears-conservatorship-dad-jamie-spears-suspended