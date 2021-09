Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 16:55 Hits: 0

The ex-Beatle and his wife Yoko Ono were interviewed by four Danish schoolboys more than 50 years ago. The recording also includes an unreleased song.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/unreleased-john-lennon-interview-tape-sells-at-auction/a-59338181?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf