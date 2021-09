Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 13:02 Hits: 3

2001 album will finally see the light of day on the massive box set 'David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992 - 2001).' Musicians Earl Slick and Mark Plati tell us about recording the obscure LP

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/david-bowie-lost-album-toy-box-set-1232175/