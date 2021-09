Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 16:04 Hits: 1

Yes, we know they're technically called "MacArthur fellows." But for this group of artists, scientists and scholars, the term fits well enough as any other.

(Image credit: John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/28/1037957309/macarthur-genius-grants-full-list-2021