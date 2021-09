Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 17:48 Hits: 9

The Latin Grammys nominations favor a wider range of artists, genre, and fusion pieces, but mostly relegate reggaeton music to its own category.

(Image credit: Xavi Torrent/Redferns/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/28/1041193656/latin-grammy-nominations-camilo-bad-bunny-rauw-alejandro