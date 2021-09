Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 21:10 Hits: 10

The composer's magnetically powerful Fire Shut Up in My Bones lands with a force of authenticity, a too-rare window into Black life in an operatic setting.

(Image credit: Ken Howard/Met Opera)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/28/1041148196/terence-blanchards-met-opera-debut-is-a-singular-achievement-and-a-shared-succes