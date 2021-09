Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 15:30 Hits: 8

Finding her first big success with songs penned by John D. Loudermilk, once married to Western Swing banjo player Hank Penny, and recording multiple duet albums with Don Gibson, Sue Thompson left her mark on both pop and country with her girlish-sounding singing voice.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/oldest-living-country-music-legend-sue-thompson-dead-at-96/