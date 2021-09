Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 11:45 Hits: 19

Following the German elections, DW has collected various reactions from cultural insiders, including filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff and rapper Nura.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cultural-scene-reacts-to-germany-s-elections/a-59335781?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf