Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 17:38 Hits: 5

You know going into a new Billy Strings album that whatever it is you experience live will never be captured at the same caliber in a studio. But instead of trying to ensnare those surreal moments on a disc, Billy Strings and his cohorts must embrace the studio time as a separate medium.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-billy-strings-renewal/