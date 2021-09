Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 16:50 Hits: 7

George Frayne, known worldwide as Commander Cody, passed away September 26, 2021, in his longtime home of Saratoga Springs, NY. The Commander’s band, The Lost Planet Airmen, turned music sideways […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/09/music-news/goodbye-commander-cody