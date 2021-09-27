Holy Moly The Crackers ‘Cry Wolf’ In Latest Blockbusting Single and Video Release

Articles

It was always just a matter of time before Holy Moly & The Crackers followed up their sensational Hollywood cinematic showstopper, “Cold Comfort Lane,” with another masterpiece. This time it’s an equally impressive hard driving, knock you out, mesmeric rocking blues. “Cry Wolf” with its intro of pounding tom-toms and fuzzy guitar riffs takes listeners on a thrilling roller coaster ride through the spookily weird and frightening world of wolves at midnight.

Tommy Evans’ haunting percussion and Jamie Shields’ pulsating atmospheric bass are further enhanced by Nick Tyler’s screaming guitar phrases. Tyler is brilliant throughout as he complements Rosie Bristow’s killer squeezebox grooves, the two musicians literally bending over backwards to support each other. The climaxes of the choruses are heightened further by the glorious backing vocals which add to the overall intensity.

A sublime songwriting partnership, Ruth Lyon and Conrad Bird understand the dramatic effect of lyricism, and performing their work requires extraordinary skills. This is not just a literal song about a wolf in the moonlight although the imagery is evocative. A much deeper layer of meaning lies below the surface with “an honest girl who cried with the wolf” who is “cooking like an oven” and “screaming at the walls.”

Ruth’s voice is outstanding in all respects; fluency, expression, range and power. Considering that her solo career takes her into different genres and contrasting songs, Ruth’s achievements are remarkable. The success of this band lies in the chemistry between pairs of musicians as highlighted above plus its overall energy, passion and cohesion, Conrad orchestrating the whole group center stage and leading the audience participation.

The video brings raw authenticity and gives insights into why crowds engage frenetically with the musicians and their anthemic, at times anarchic, but always brilliantly executed tunes. Not surprisingly, their forthcoming UK autumn tour will sell out completely. Holy Moly & The Crackers are back with a vengeance, the perfect retaliation to pandemics and lockdowns. Crank up the volume, turn down the lights, and wait for those shivers down your spine… AWOOOOOOOOO.

Video Produced & Directed by Howzat TV

Pink Lane Records

Lyrics:

I’m in need of some attention

I’m in need of a fix

I’m in need of some attention

The moon is out and I need it quick

I’ll tell you where you’ll find me

Crawling out my skin

I tell you where you’ll find me

This appetite is a terrible thing

I want to cry with the wolf

I want to cry with the wolf

I want to cry with the wolf

I’m just an honest girl who cried with the wolf

I’m cooking like an oven

I’m screaming at the walls

I’m cooking like an oven

But just you wait till the midnight comes

I’m going to sing it with my sisters

Take a bite of this fruit

I’m going to sing it with my sisters

We curse the sun and we howl at the moon

I want to cry with the wolf

I want to cry with the wolf

I want to cry with the wolf

I’m just an honest girl who cried with the wolf

