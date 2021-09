Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 09:00 Hits: 4

The Mexican singer returns to the instrument workshop that started it all, performing a stunning set from her parent's home in Veracruz, Mexico.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/27/1039260367/silvana-estrada-tiny-desk-home-concert