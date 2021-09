Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 08:00 Hits: 4

Germany has voted. What are the parties planning in terms of cultural policy — at home and abroad? An overview of the most important tasks ahead.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/could-germany-s-election-pose-changes-for-the-cultural-sphere/a-59318389?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf