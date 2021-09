Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 05:36 Hits: 10

There were few that could tap into the cosmic side of country music better, and nobody that could sail as deep into the ozone as Commander Cody and his Lost Planet Airmen. And now, the band's illustrious pilot, the Captain, keyboard player and singer Commander Cody himself, has died.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/pioneering-country-rocker-commander-cody-george-frayne-has-died/