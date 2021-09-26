Turkuaz Perform ‘Remain In Light’ Concert Ft. Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison And Adrian Belew

Articles

The Brooklyn-based Turkuaz performs their Remain in Light concert with collaborators Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary release of Talking Heads’ Remain in Light, Turkuaz have performed select tribute performances with original Heads guitarist Jerry Harrison and guitarist Adrian Belew. Belew recorded with Talking Heads on Remain in Light and played on their subsequent 1981 tour.

The set did not include every Remain in Light track and they peppered in other fan favorites from other albums such as “Slippery People,” “Once in a Lifetime,” and “Take Me To The River.”

Additionally they performed their own song, “Ophidiophobia,” and a King Crimson song, “Thela Hun Ginjeet.” It all worked together seamlessly. With such a robust ensemble, the sound and arrangements were delightfully rich and representative of the original recording. Yet uniquely their own. On a few occasions the back up vocals and harmonies were slight differences, which we the listening audience were familiar with, but it added freshness and curiosity. Guitarist Dave Brandwein did a superb job tackling lead vocals that are so inseparable from David Byrne. Harrison and Belew also sang.

The audience was delighted as noticed by the overall singing, dancing and energetic cheers after each song. Everyone was engaged. Everyone was subject to the trance-like groove that this music evokes. It was no mistake this collaboration worked well. And it’s easy to speculate that the audience came as Talking Heads fans and left as Turkuaz fans too.

Set List:

Psycho Killer

Crosseyed and Painless

Houses in Motion

I Zimbra

Electricity (Drugs)

Ophidiophobia

Born Under Punches

Cities

Rev It Up

Slippery People

Thela Hun Ginjeet

Life During Wartime

Once in a Lifetime

Take Me to the River

The Great Curve

Line Up:

Dave Brandwein: guitar, vocals

Jerry Harrison: guitar, vocals, keyboards

Addrian Belew: guitar, vocals

Taylor Shell: bass

Craig Brodhead: guitar, keys

Michelangelo Carubba: drums

Chris Brouwers: trumpet, keys

Greg Sanderson: tenor sax

Josh Schwartz: baritone sax, vocals

Sammi Garett: vocals

Shira Elias: vocals

Catch Turkuaz on tour this fall/winter.

