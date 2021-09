Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 14:57 Hits: 18

"He [taught] me a lesson that nothing is more important than the people and giving back is always better than receiving," singer says at Black Music Action Coalition's Music in Action award show

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/the-weeknd-quincy-jones-bmac-award-1232544/