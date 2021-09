Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 14:44 Hits: 2

Apparently, Carly Pearce did not get the memo. The script says that if you're a mainstream country starlet that shows early promise in maintaining a little bit of country roots in your sound, as soon as you see some initial success, you're supposed careen straight into full blown pop.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-carly-pearces-29-written-in-stone/