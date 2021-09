Articles

Willie Nelson gives a lot of credit to his success to the fact that he’s been able to keep the same people around him for so long. The very first part of that family was Paul English. Paul’s skills as a manager made him a mainstay in Willie’s band all the way until he passed away.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/new-willie-nelson-album-to-include-last-recordings-w-paul-english/