Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 11:01 Hits: 3

The 2020 Tiny Desk Contest winner shares her favorites, including one performance that features Diaz herself on background vocals.

(Image credit: Lærke Rose Møllegaard/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/24/1038908355/linda-diazs-5-favorite-tiny-desk-concerts