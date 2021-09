Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 September 2021

The soul and R&B legend, who died in 2004, was recently voted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 1998, Charles came on Fresh Air to promote The Complete Country & Western Recordings: 1959-1986.

