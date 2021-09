Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 17:42 Hits: 6

After six weeks of emotionally charged testimony, jury deliberation begins in the New York federal trial of disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly. If convicted, he could spend 10 years to life in prison.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/24/1039405194/r-kelly-trial-jury