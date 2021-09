Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 September 2021

At the heart of Esperanza Spalding's new album is the question "What do you need a song for?" NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with the Grammy-winning musician about her album, Songwrights Apothecary Lab.

