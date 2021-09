Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 18:05 Hits: 7

Jake Lentner's ability to cross between the country and rock realm is what makes him such a perfect fit for the band of Cody Jinks moving forward. On November 12th, Cody Jinks will not only release his latest country record called 'Mercy,' he'll be releasing a metal album.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/guitarist-jake-lentner-joins-chris-claridy-in-cody-jinks-band/